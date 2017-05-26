Chipola College news

CHIPOLA SUMMER II REGISTRATION

MARIANNA—Chipola College application deadline for Summer Session I is June 1. Registration for Summer II is June 22 and classes begin June 26.

Application deadline for the Fall Semester is Aug. 3. Financial Aid deadline for the Fall Semester is July 26. New students who have been cleared for admission for the Fall Term by June 30 may register for Fall classes July 10-Aug. 10. New students who register during July will be required to attend orientation classes July 17, 18, 19, 20 and 24. Day and evening orientation classes will be offered.

Applications for Admission are available in the Admissions Office located in the Student Service Building or online at www.chipola.edu

Chipola offers the Associate in Arts Degree, the Associate in Science Degree, Workforce Development programs and 10 Bachelor’s degrees.

For information, call 850-718-2211 or visit www.chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA TO OFFER EMT, PARAMEDIC AND CNA CLASSES

MARIANNA—Chipola College is now accepting applications for Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Paramedic and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) classes for the Fall 2017 semester which begins in August.

Applications may be printed from the Health Sciences page at www.chipola.edu Applicants for EMT and Paramedic are required to take a PERT test through the Chipola Testing Center before applying.

An orientation for EMT and Paramedic students will be held for all students, Monday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m.

The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class begins Aug. 21, with an application deadline of Aug. 3. The EMT program consists of 300 clock hours and will be 16 weeks in length. EMT classes meet from 5 to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

The Paramedic Program is 3 semesters. Day classes are designed to accommodate students by providing a flexible A & B schedule. Day classes meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Contact Tina Maloy, EMS Director at 850-718-2403, or email maloyt@chipola.edu

A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) class begins Aug. 21 with an application deadline of Aug. 3. CNA classes run for 10 weeks on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Jennifer Ham at 850-718-2316 or email hamj@chipola.edu.

Roberts scholarship available at Chipola

MARIANNA—The Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Inc., from the Edward K. Roberts Fund established a scholarship at Chipola College for the Fall 2017 semester.

The scholarship fund was created with a $40,000 donation from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County with funds from the estate of the late Edward K. Roberts.

The scholarships will be available for the Fall 2017 semester and the application deadline is June 8.

Preference will be given to part-time students who may not qualify for other financial aid. Applicants must maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA each semester at Chipola, must have a minimum 2.0 high school GPA, and must follow standard college requirements. A description of the scholarship and application are available online at www.chipola.edu/foundation

To contact the Chipola Foundation, call 850-718-2445.

SUMMER CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer programs for children of all ages this summer.

The Chipola College Pool is open for Summer, and will offer various Swimming lessons for all ages.

The pool is open Monday through Thursday, from 11 to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Hours are subject to change for special events, holidays, classes or inclement weather.

A Parent/Infant Class (ages 3 and under) will meet June 5-8, at 10 a.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.

An Adult Class (ages 15 and up) will meet June 5-8, at 7 p.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.

Group lessons for ages four and up will meet during two sessions: Session 1: June 12-22 with a registration deadline of June 6; Session 2: July 10-20, with a registration deadline of July 5. Classes for ages 4 and 5 will meet at 9 a.m. Classes for ages 6 to 13 are at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Lessons are based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods. Cost of each two-week session is $55. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee. For information, call 718-2473 or 718-2440 or visit www.chipola.edu.

Chipola Baseball Coach Jeff Johnson will offer three camps for area youth. An Advanced Pitching Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 5-6. Cost is $100. An Advanced Hitting Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 7-8. Cost is $100. A Skills Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 12-13. Cost is $100. Camp instruction will come from Chipola coaching staff and players. Youngsters will learn the finer points of various skills of the game through expert coaching drills. A Grand Slam Special rate for all three camps is $250. All baseball camps meet from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chipola Baseball will also offer a Unsigned Baseball Showcase, May 20 at 9:00 a.m., Cost is $100. Players must be in the 2017-20 graduating classes and be uncommitted. For more information, John DiLaura, Assistant Baseball Coach, at (850) 718-2332.

Chipola Lady Indians Basketball Coach Greg Franklin will host a Mini Indians Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades K-8, June 12-15, 12:30-4:00 p.m. & June 16, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. Cost is $50. Contact coach Greg Franklin at (850) 718-2234.

Visit www.chipolaathletics.com to register.

Online registration opens May 30 for the Stars on Stage Fine Arts Camp, scheduled for Monday, July 31 through Thursday, August 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Chipola Center for the Arts. A total of 50 children, entering kindergarten through 6th grade, will be accepted for this hands-on learning experience while they prepare for their “big performance” at the culmination of the camp.

For more information contact Angie White at (850)718-2428 email whitea@chipola.edu.

STARS ON STAGE FINE ARTS Camp at Chipola JULY 31 – AUG 3

MARIANNA— Chipola College will offer a camp for students to explore their creative side. Online registration opens May 30 for the Stars on Stage Fine Arts Camp, scheduled for Monday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Chipola Center for the Arts.

A total of 50 children, entering kindergarten through 6th grade, will be accepted for this hands-on learning experience while they prepare for their big performance at the culmination of the camp.

Led by Chipola staff and students, morning rehearsals will focus on singing, acting, dancing and team building. Afternoon workshops will be spent in scenery and costume development. At the end of the week, young actors will present a full-scale musical performance for family and friends, Thursday, Aug. 3 at noon.

Tuition for the one-week camp is $200 for the first child and $150 for any additional children (brothers and sisters only) in the same family. Full tuition is due at time of registration. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

Only the first 50 applicants will be accepted as space permits. Applications will be available May 30 on the Chipola website at www.chipola.edu/fineartscamp

Students must bring a sack lunch each day. Concessions will be available for the purchase of drinks and snacks.

Proceeds from the camp will go to fund scholarships for the Take Stock in Children initiative, a non-profit organization in Florida that provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income youth/students. TSIC Chipola offers 2 year scholarships to Chipola, caring volunteer mentors and hope for a better life. Services continue through high school and include their transition into college. For more information about Take Stock in Children visit http://www.chipola.edu/tsic/index.htm.

To register online for the Stars on StageCamp visit www.chipola.edu/fineartscamp. For more information, contact Angie White at whitea@chipola.edu or Evelyn Ward at warde@chipola.edu.

MARIANNA WOMAN’S CLUB TO OFFER NEW SCHOLARSHIP

MARIANNA—The Marianna Woman’s Club is offering a new Chipola College Scholarship for Fall 2017 with an application deadline of June 8.

The Women Can Change the World Scholarship will fund partial tuition and/or books for an older female student(s) from Jackson County who is returning to the educational arena at Chipola in an effort to secure advancements in a chosen career. Students who have graduated high school within the last five years are not eligible to apply.

This 2017-18 scholarship will be a one-time award available for use for one year. If funds are available for the next year, applicants must reapply to be considered for a future award.

The scholarship student must maintain a 2.0 GPA each semester to continue receipt of the scholarship and must follow standard college requirements. Applicants from Chipola’s bachelor’s degree programs will be considered. The applicant’s high school GPA will be taken into consideration in the selection process.

Applicants must secure a standard Scholarship Application Form from the Chipola Foundation Office or on the college website at www.chipola.edu Completed applications must be mailed to: Marianna Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 734, Marianna, FL 32447 by the application deadline of Thursday, June 8.

TOP CHIPOLA GRADUATES

Nine members of the Chipola College Class of 2017 received the President’s Medallion for earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all courses attempted at the college.

GREAT CATTLE DRIVE film screened at Chipola

Chipola College recently hosted a screening of the PBS documentary, “The Great Florida Cattle Drive: Unbroken Circles.”

Danny Ryals Real Estate and the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association sponsored the screening at Chipola. Information on the film, book and CD are available at www.liveoakproductiongroup.com/store.

SEVERSON IS CHIPOLA EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH

Elissa Severson is Chipola College’s Career Employee of the Month for May. Elissa serves as a Department Associate in the Assessment, Compliance and Grants Department and has worked at the college since 2008.

CHIPOLA THEATRE AWARDS

Chipola College Theatre recently held its annual banquet. Director Charles Sirmon recognized several students for theatre excellence.

Not pictured: Elizabeth Bennett (Best Newcomer Female) and Olivia Wester (Best Ensemble Female).

Chipola Softball team eliminated from National Tournament

ST. GEORGE, UTAH—The Chipola College Lady Indians were eliminated from the NJCAA National Softball Tournament on May 18, after a 1-0 loss to Northeastern Oklahoma.

Chipola also suffered a 2-0 loss to Central Arizona in the double-elimination tournament.

The Lady Indians finished with an overall 59-9 overall record and a Panhandle Conference title with a 17-3 league record.

Chipola was the third-ranked team in the NJCAA National Poll for much of the season. The Lady Indians finished as runner-up in the State FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Tournament on April 30. In the championship game of the state tournament, Chipola lost to Florida Southwestern 4-0, compiling a 6-2 record in the three-day tournament.

The Lady Indians beat Seminole 6-2 to earn a spot in the state title game. Chipola beat Central Florida 4-2. The Lady Indians blanked Indian River 8-0. Chipola beat Santa Fe 5-2.

In the first day of the state tournament, Chipola lost to Central Florida 1-0. The Lady Indians also blanked Hillsborough 5-0.

Three Lady Indians were named to the FCSAA State All-Tournament Team: Infield: Ashley Morris; Designated Player: Alexis Grampp; and Pitcher: Morgan Goree.

Four Chipola players made the All-State Team: First-team, Outfield: Barbara Woll; At-Large: Alexis Grampp; and Pitcher: Krystal Goodman. Pitcher Morgan Goree was named All-State Second Team.

The Lady Indians finished the 2015-16 season with a (50-15) record. They nearly won a second straight NJCAA National Championship which they won in 2015. Coach Belinda Hendrix has been named state coach of the year for the five times in 12 years, and she also picked up her 500th win last season. Hendrix and her Associate Head Coach and husband, Jimmy Hendrix, lead the team along with Assistant Coach Kelly Brookins.

CHIPOLA HEADED PLAY SATURDAY IN NJCAA COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

GRAND JUNCTION, CO—The top-ranked Chipola College Indians play Crowder College (Missouri) in the first round of the NJCAA Baseball World Series, Saturday, May 27, at 4 p.m. (CST) at Sam Suplizio Field in Grand Junction, Colorado. A win moves the Indians to a 3 p.m. game Monday, May 29. Tournament information is available at http://jucogj.org/

The championship game of the tournament could be played on Friday, June 2, at 8 a.m. or Saturday, June 3, at 8 a.m. depending on which teams remain in the double-elimination format.

The Indians (45-8) are the number one team in the national poll, a spot they have held for most of the season. Chipola also is the top team in Florida, capturing the FCSAA State Baseball Championship with a 12-0 win over Palm Beach on May 10.

Chipola’s Reynaldo Rivera was State Tournament MVP and pitcher Riley Cabral was named Pitcher of the Tournament. Five other Chipola players were named to the All-Tournament Team: Evan Steele, Max Guzman, Jacob Silverstein Te’Kwaan White and Jose Caballero.

Six Chipola players were named to the FCSAA All-State Team: First-team Infield—Reynaldo Rivera; Andrew Bechtold; Catcher—Max Guzman; Pitcher—Bowden Francis; Second-team Outfield—Jacob Silverstein; Infield—Jose Caballero. Reynaldo Rivera was named FCSAA State Player of the Year.

Chipola Coach Jeff Johnson was named FCSAA State Coach of the Year. In 20 years as head coach, Johnson has taken the Indians to the FCSAA State Tournament 16 times with four state championships and a 2007 NJCAA National Championship.

On winning the state tournament, Coach Johnson said, “I’m very proud of this group of assistant coaches and players. They prepared well leading up to the tournament and it paid off. I’m extremely proud of the way we pitched and swung the bats. That 10 team tourney is a war of attrition and we withstood it. We’re so proud to win the State title again and get back to Grand Junction.”

National tournament information is available at http://njcaa.org/sports/bsb/2016-17/div1/national_championship/index The title games of the tournament will air live in HD across computers and mobile devices on MLB.com, the official website of Major League Baseball. Live video broadcasts of all games beginning will be available on NJCAA TV (www.njcaatv.com) – the official digital video network of the NJCAA.