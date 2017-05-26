Andreasen obit

Robert Thomas “Bobby” Andreasen, 63, of Greenwood died Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Jackson Hospital.

He was born at Tyndall Air Force Base to the late Thomas Guy and Lotte Andreasen in 1953. Bobby graduated from Marianna High School in 1971, and then attended Chipola Jr. College Vocational School in Electronics. He retired from the Postal Service after more than 35 years of service as a rural carrier. Bob was well versed in the art of mechanics and enjoyed carpentry, hunting, fishing, astronomy, archeology, gardening, local history and many other interests, including conversation. He was a mentor and friend to many and will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bobby is survived by three children, Frederick and Christy Andreasen both of Marianna, Alison Andreasen of Panama City; two brothers, Thomas Andreasen, Jr of Greenwood, Joseph Andreasen of Naples; one sister, Jeanette Andreasen of Tucson, AZ.

Services will be held at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. Interment will be at Greenwood Baptist Church with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Apalachicola River Keepers Association, 232 Water St. Apalachicola, FL 32320 or to the charity of your choice.