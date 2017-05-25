Stotler obit

Nancy Mae Scott Stotler, age 80, of Bonifay, Florida passed away Monday, May 22, 2017, at her home. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland on February 12, 1937.

Nancy moved to Bonifay, Florida in 1972 with her husband and six children. She was a faithful member of the Bonifay Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Adored by her family and friends, Nancy leaves many fond memories to cherish. She was an amazing homemaker, awesome cook and creative artist.

She was the beloved wife of almost 63 years to her devoted husband, Larry Stotler and a loving mom to Pamela Talburt (David), Cyndi Jackson (Perry), Karen McRainey (Doug), Zane Stotler, Lane Stotler (Kimberly) and Monte Stotler. She was a loving and special grandma to Christopher Wileman, Angelique Wileman, Crystal Wileman, Lance Jackson, Ciara Jackson, Cody Stotler (Jamie), Blake Stotler, Remington Stotler, Shannon Stotler and great-grandma to Trinity Wileman and Raleigh Horrick. She was survived by one sister, Rosemaire Cullen and two brothers, Ronald Scott and Ricky Scott along with many other relatives and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Esta Baker Scott, a sister, Geri Carty, a brother, Carroll Scott and a granddaughter, Courtney Stotler.

A celebration of life service will be held for Nancy at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Emerald Coast Hospice or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.