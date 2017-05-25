Lockhart found guilty

Emmanuel Lockhart, the suspected shooter from a July 10, 2016 incident at the Colonial Restaurant in Chipley was found guilty by a jury of his peers on May 24, following a two day trial. Lockhart was the suspect who was named by the victim following the shooting. The victim was found behind the restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers on scene immediately issued a BOLO for Lockhart where he was subsequently stopped by Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and found to be in possession of a firearm that was later determined to be the firearm used in the shooting. The apparent incident was due to a previous disagreement between the two over money owed by Lockhart.

Chief Scott Thompson states, “I am extremely happy with the outcome of this case. Our officers invested a great deal of time and effort in working this case along with assistance from both the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. I would especially like to thank Mrs. Shalla Jefcoat, Assistant State Attorney for Washington County, for her preparation and handling of the trial, good prosecutors make our job easier and she is one of the best.”

Emmanuel Lockhart, 21, of Cottondale was convicted of:

Attempt to commit 1st Degree Murder

Attempt to commit Robbery with a Firearm

Burglary of a Structure with a Firearm