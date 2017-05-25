Greene obit

Ralph D. Greene, 86, of Marianna passed away April 13, 2017 at Marianna Health and Rehab.

He is survived by his children, Dora, Arthur, and Richard; sibilings, Wayne, Diane and Connie; stepchildren, Michelle, Cindy, Rachel and many beloved grandchildren.

Ralph was born March 1, 1931 in Freemont, SK. He served 11 honorable years in the U.S. Navy as a maintenance engineer. He then worked as an engineer at Kenai Packers on the fishing boats and was a merchant marine. Ralph enjoyed warm weather and traveling around, visiting friends and family. He lived mostly in Arizona and Florida in his later years. He was charismatic, intelligent and stoic; strict and stern, yet caring and generous; brutally honest and outspoken; respected by all. Sharp as a tack until the end. He was greatly loved and will be very missed.

Memorial services were May 12, 2017 at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. The family request that those wishing, sign Ralph’s guest book at www.legacy.com.