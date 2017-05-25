Dr. Dunn fights for local anglers

Lawmakers Urge Commerce Director to Extend Federal Red Snapper Season

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) urged Director Comstock of the Commerce Department to expand the 2017 private recreational Red Snapper season in federal waters. Recently, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) announced a three-day 2017 Red Snapper season.

“We strongly urge you to use any authority at your disposal to expand the 2017 private recreational Red Snapper season in federal waters to include Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in June, July, and August, as well as July 3 and July 4, consistent with the current health and overall sustainability of the stock,” wrote the lawmakers. “While this proposal does not address the longer term issues, we hope this proposed solutions for the 2017 season will be something you will strongly consider.”

The letter was signed by 12 members who represent areas of the Gulf including Majority Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01).