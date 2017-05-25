Cutler obit

Bishop Arthur Edward Cutler, Sr. age 84, of Panama City, Florida and formerly of Fairfax, GA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 21, 2017 at the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home in Panama City.

He was a Licensed Funeral Director/Embalmer at Christian Memorial Chapel and retired from Gulf Coast State College in Panama City. He began his career in funeral services with Ray William Funeral Home in Tampa, FL.

Bishop Cutler was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Evangelist Geneva Cutler (July 11, 2013).

Bishop leaves to cherish his memories a daughter: Frances Cutler-Robinson (Johnny), Jacksonville, FL; two sons: William Cutler (Rochelle), Panama City, FL and Arthur E. Cutler, Jr. (Corine), Panama City, FL; one: Peggy Reinhart, Tallahassee, FL; four brothers: Dr. Albert Cutler, Tampa, FL, the Reverend George Cutler (Rose), Detroit, MI, Wallace Cutler, Ypsilanti, MI and Ronald Cutler (Natalie), Atlanta, GA; sister-in-law: Althea Cutler; thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, May 26, 2017, 6-8 PM at Saints Temple Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 1423 Fountain Avenue, Panama City, FL.

A Home going celebration will be 11AM, Saturday, May 27, 2017, at the Neal’s Temple First Born Church of the Living God, 900 East 11th St; Panama City, Florida.

Bishop Cutler will be laid to rest in the Redwood Cemetery, Panama City, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.