Redmon obit

Loyd Redmon, age 91 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, FL. He was born on September 16, 1925 in Jackson County, FL to the late John and Missouri (Toole) Redmon.

Mr. Redmon served in the United States Navy and after his Military Career came home and started his own Logging Business. He is a lifelong resident of the Washington and Jackson County area and he is a member of First Baptist Church of Chipley.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Janie Varnum. Survivors include, his loving wife, Peggy Redmon of Chipley, FL, one son, Jeff Redmon and wife Connie of Chipley, FL, four grandchildren, Shane Smith, Shannon O’Toole, Jessica Zimmer and Mindy Redmon, ten great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church of Chipley with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. at First Baptist. Interment will follow at the New Hinson Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.