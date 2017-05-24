Local garden clubs attend district meeting

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Sixty eight members of eleven local garden clubs attended the 2017 Florida Federation of Garden Clubs District II Spring Meeting in Sneads on Tuesday, May 23rd. The meeting was held at First Baptist Church of Sneads with the Sneads Carlisle Rose Garden Club hosting.

The meeting was conducted by District II Director Sue Schmitz of Gulf Beach Garden Club. District II includes the gardens clubs of Bonifay, Chipley, Graceville, Gulf Beach(Panama City Beach), Lynn Haven, Marianna, Panama City, Port St. Joe, Sneads, Vernon and Wausau.

Director Schmitz was proud to present one special award which was announced at the 2017 FFGC Spring Convention in Orlando in April. FFGC’s District II Inspired Gardener Award was awarded to Chipley Garden Club’s Linda Pigott. Linda received the award for her untiring work with the youth of Kate Smith Elementary School and dedication to Chipley Garden Club.

Since 2009, under Linda’s direction as Youth Chair, Chipley Garden Club has provided thousands of elementary students with live plants to care for, taught them to make terrariums and dish gardens, and instructed them in basic floral design techniques so the children could create their own live and dried floral designs. Linda was also recently presented a Pillar of Pride Award by Chipley Garden Club.

Linda remarked, “Our youth projects are a group effort between club members and the staff at Kate Smith. My hope is that these projects will inspire students to love gardening, to care for their environment, and to see the beauty and science in the world around them.”

Each club president gave a report of their club’s activities for the past six months. Some of the activities included flower shows, veteran recognition programs, decorating for community events, youth activities, community improvement projects, participating in local festivals, teas, garden walks, environmental efforts, wildflower plantings, and a wide variety of programs and field trips.

The entertainment for the one day event was presented by Sneads Elementary Baby Pirate Choir. The group sang several contemporary songs before ending with a patriotic tribute.

If you are interested in joining a garden club in your area, please contact Chipley Garden Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536 for additional information. The next combined meeting of the FFGC District II garden clubs will be the Fall State Officers Tour on October 11, 2017.