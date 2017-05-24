Etha Ann Bush, age 94 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2017 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Etha was born on April 2, 1923 in Chipley, Florida to Thomas Homer Nelson and Brattie (Mason) Nelson. She was a lifelong resident of the panhandle and was a church member at Orange Hill United Methodist Church. She worked for West Point Stevens as a sewing machine operator.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Thomas and Brattie Nelson; husband: Rex Bruner Bush Sr.; grandchild: Nicholas Rudd.

She is survived by her two sons: Rex Bush and wife Wanda of Chipley, Florida, Thomas Bush and wife Ulrike of Germany; four daughters: Margie Gramling and husband James of Chipley, Florida, Audrey Garney and husband Mark of Chipley, Florida, Barbara Kent and husband Murray of Chipley, Florida, Dorothy White and husband Ferrell of Bonifay, Florida; nephew: Travis Pettis of Alford, Florida; eleven grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11A.M. Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Orange Hill United Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Wesley Syfrett and Rev. John Goldman officiating. Interment will follow in Orange Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 10-11A.M. Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Orange Hill United Methodist Church.

Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Orange Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

Pallbearers asked to serve are Jonathan Garney, Shannon O’Steen, Kevin White, Ryan White, Craig Duren, and Thomas Finch.