Nelson obit

James Whitney Nelson, age 40 of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on May 22, 2017 at his residence.

Whitney was born on January 5, 1977 in Panama City, Florida to James Royce Nelson and Mary Sue Martin. A lifelong resident of the panhandle, he was a 1995 graduate of Chipley High School. He was a church member at New Hope Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Crissy Nelson of Marianna, Florida; sons: Austin Nelson and Christian Nelson of Marianna, Florida; daughters: Lauren Nelson, Tasha Jones, Kimberly Jones, Jasmine Jones all of Marianna, Florida; step-father: Gene Martin and wife Ruth of Chipley, Florida; step-mother: Tamara Nelson of Chipley, Florida; brother: Garrett Martin and wife Blair of Chipley, Florida; uncles: Wayne Nelson and wife Betty of Chipley, Florida, Eugene Nelson of Panama City, Florida.

Funeral service will be held 11A.M. Saturday, May 27, 2017 at New Hope Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida with Rev. Brandon Griffin officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.