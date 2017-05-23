Johnny R. Gray, age 54 of Panama City Beach, passed from this life on May 20, 2017 at the Covenant Hospice wing of Bay Medical Center.

Johnny was born on January 7, 1963 in Orlando, Florida to Bobby Ray Gray and Patsy Jewell Shouppe. He was employed by the Holiday Inn in Panama City Beach, Florida for the past 20+ years. He loved living at the beach and spending time with his beloved dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Joan Stokes, Yvonne McNeal.

He is survived by his aunt, Ann Perkins and husband Jerome of Cottondale, Florida; numerous cousins and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at 2P.M. Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Rev. James Lamb officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends from 1-2P.M. Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home.