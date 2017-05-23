FPTC offering corrections officer program

Corrections is one of the fastest growing businesses in the United States, with almost a half-million persons engaged in these jobs and a mean average income of around $40,000 annually.

Corrections jobs include those staff who guard in penal or rehabilitative institutions, who guard in transit between jail, courtroom, prison, or other points, and includes deputy sheriffs and police personnel who spend the majority of their time guarding in correctional institutions.

Recently The GEO Group, operating correctional facilities located in Graceville, Florida, partnered with the Public Safety Program of Florida Panhandle Technical College in Chipley, Florida, offering a job fair for potential recruits.

Following interviews by GEO staff, 27 approved applicants received offers of employment on the spot, and the event was considered by both GEO and FPTC staff to be a huge win for the organizations.

Florida Panhandle Technical College will be offering new classes for their Corrections Program starting on July 11, 2017, including a nighttime class option, and the response has been brisk and significant.

‘Not all students are available for daytime classes’, says FPTC Corrections Instructor Joe Rozier, ‘and the school sees the need for these nighttime classes. Our Corrections Program has contributed greatly to the area correctional facilities, providing many well-paid jobs in the region’.

Upon completion students can become certified in corrections and the program is Pell eligible (financial assistance available) for those who qualify.

At present Florida Panhandle Technical College offers over 40 degree and certification programs and enjoys a high placement rate for graduates from the various skilled programs, including welding, electrical, multi-media design, carpentry and cabinetmaking, medical administrative assistant, culinary, cosmetology, IT, cyber security and networking, nursing, drafting, law enforcement and public safety, digital media and continuing adult education.

For more information about these programs and over 40 certification and degree programs offered, stop by the student services of Florida Panhandle Technical College at 757 Hoyt Street in Chipley, call 850-638-1180 extension 361 or visit www.FPTC.edu.