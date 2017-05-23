April unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.5 percent in April 2017, down 0.3 percentage point from 4.8 percent in March 17, and down 0.4 percentage from a year ago. There were 460,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,142,000. The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in April.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,552,500 in April 2017, an increase of 10,900 jobs over the month. The state gained 215,400 over the year, an increase of 2.6 percent

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 4.3 percent in April 2017. This rate was 0.7 percentage point lower than the regions rate of a year ago of 5.0 percent. Out of a labor force of 41,746 there were 1,811 unemployed residents in the region.

Apr-17 Mar-17 Apr-16

Calhoun 4.6 4.9 5.4

Holmes 4.3 4.7 4.9

Jackson 4.3 4.6 5.0

Liberty 4.5 5.0 5.0

Washington 4.2 4.4 4.6

Region 4.3 4.7 5.0

Information furnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity