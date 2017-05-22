VES celebrates Accelerated Reader All Stars

Vernon Elementary School would like to congratulate these two students for earning over 500 AR points. Jonei Gordon earned 652.1 AR points and Ashley Burke earned 553.5 AR points. VES is proud of you two for this accomplishment.
Vernon Elementary School celebrates Accelerated Reader Champions.
Students at VES have been AR reading all year long. The students pictured below have all earned over 250 AR points here at VES. Pictured from left to right are:
Brooke Salinas
Ayden Roche
Alice Kopp
Jonathan Grantham
Blaine Christmas
Jonei Gordon
Izabella Goodson
Emma Holliday
Christian Burger
Ashley Burke
Aubrey Wood
Aubrey Vaught
Abbey Causey
Anais Hooks
Kenneth Burdshaw
These students read a combined total of 4,679 books and accumulated 5,355.9 AR points.