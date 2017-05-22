VES celebrates Accelerated Reader All Stars

Vernon Elementary School would like to congratulate these two students for earning over 500 AR points. Jonei Gordon earned 652.1 AR points and Ashley Burke earned 553.5 AR points. VES is proud of you two for this accomplishment.

Vernon Elementary School celebrates Accelerated Reader Champions.

Students at VES have been AR reading all year long. The students pictured below have all earned over 250 AR points here at VES. Pictured from left to right are:

Brooke Salinas

Ayden Roche

Alice Kopp

Jonathan Grantham

Blaine Christmas

Jonei Gordon

Izabella Goodson

Emma Holliday

Christian Burger

Ashley Burke

Aubrey Wood

Aubrey Vaught

Abbey Causey

Anais Hooks

Kenneth Burdshaw

​These students read a combined total of ​4,679 books and accumulated 5,355.9 AR points.