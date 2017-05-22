Just one click can save a life

~Florida Highway Patrol participating in Click It or Ticket campaign ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) joins law enforcement and highway safety partners in participating in the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign May 22 through June 4. During the campaign, officers are cracking down on those who do not buckle up in an effort to save lives. Wearing a seatbelt is one of the most effective ways to help prevent injuries or death in the event of a traffic crash.

During your travels, no matter where it takes you, follow these safety tips to help you and your family Arrive Alive:

Buckle up, every time. A seatbelt is your vehicle’s best safety feature. Set the example.

Make sure your rear-seat passengers are also buckled. They are more likely to injure themselves and other passengers in a crash, if not buckled up.

Seat belts plus air bags provide the greatest protection for adults. However, air bags are not a substitute for seat belts.

Obey all speed limits. Traffic congestion and construction zones may require driving more slowly.

Drive sober. One drink is one too many.

Don’t drive distracted. Anything that takes your full attention off the road, even for a second, could be deadly.