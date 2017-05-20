Taylor obit

Samuel Edwin Taylor, age 83 of Chipley, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 18, 2017 at his residence.

Ed was born on January 21, 1934 in Jackson County, Florida to William and Mabel Carter Taylor. He was a church member at Wausau Assembly of God and his walk with Christ was evident in his every day life. He served in the United States Army. Ed enjoyed spending his time doing woodwork, gardening, and especially loved to fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents: William and Mabel Taylor; grandson: C.J. Rudd; great grandson: Jace Ewing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ruth Taylor of Chipley, Florida; children: Thomas Taylor and wife Pam of Orlando, Florida, Ricky Taylor and wife Donna of Chipley, Florida, Dianne Taylor of Chipley, Florida, Warren Taylor and wife Janice of Tampa, Florida, Cindi Rudd and husband Joel of North Carolina, Selena Skipper and husband Melvin of Wausau, Florida; three brothers: Elton Taylor and wife Betty of Tallahassee, Florida, Kenneth Taylor and wife Betty Sue of Panama City, Florida, Ronnie Taylor and wife Julie of Eufaula, Alabama; twelve grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held 2P.M. Sunday, May 21, 2017 at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Graceville, Florida with Rev. Danny Burns officiating.

Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7P.M. Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Wausau Assembly of God in Wausau, Florida. All acts of love are valued and the family is accepting flowers.