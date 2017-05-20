More than 90% of crashes are preventable, according to National Driving statistics. Sue Heh, with AARP, will conduct the AARP Smart Driver Course for county residents. Participants are updated regarding new traffic laws and rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and proven safety strategies.

All participants receive a certificate to provide to their automobile insurer enabling them to possibly receive a discount on their premiums.

This program will be offered Tuesday, June 6, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Avenue, Chipley. Please pre-register by calling the Washington County Extension Office at 850-638-6265. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-AARP members. Registration fees will be collected the day of the course. For more information, visit www.aarp.org/drive or call Judy Corbus, Washington County Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, 850-638-6265.