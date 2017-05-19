Jackson obit

Beverly Jackson, age 66 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2017 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Beverly was born on January 22, 1951 in Panama City, Florida to Charles and Marvelle Kent Griggs. She was a lifelong resident of the panhandle and worked at Roulhac Middle School as a teacher before her retirement. She was a member of Oakie Ridge Baptist Church in Chipley. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, writing poems, and especially loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Marvelle Griggs; brother: Steven Griggs.

She is survived by her husband: Grover Jackson of Chipley, Florida; daughters: Pam Bush and husband Brian of Chipley, Florida, Amanda Murray and husband Zach of Charlotte, North Carolina, Sarah Chitty and husband Shane of Chipley, Florida, Denise Drummond and husband Mike of Chipley, Florida; son: Alan Jackson and wife Laina of Cottondale, Florida; brothers: Kenneth Griggs, Christopher Griggs; sisters: Gladys Griggs, Barbara Morris; eleven grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Doug Knight officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Oakie Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.