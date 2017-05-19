Mr. Johnie ‘Joe’ Floyd Huff, age 90, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 17, 2017 at his home.

He was born October 18, 1926 in Eastman, Georgia to the late Andrew Jackson Huff and Mamie Joiner Huff. In addition to his parents, Mr. Huff was preceded in death by his wife, Mittie Elizabeth Huff; three daughters, Cherie Huff, Teena Huff and Sheila Mathis; one son, Floyd Huff; one grandson, Eddie Hartley; a son-in-law, Bob Kirkland; seven siblings.

Mr. Huff is survived by a daughter, Sandy Kirkland of Bonifay, FL; ten grandchildren, Robert Kirkland and wife Trish, Larry Kirkland and wife Melissa, Becky Gill and husband Kano, Kevin Kirkland, Brad Scott and wife Tracy, Noah Kirkland and wife Kelly, Shane Kirkland, Misty Lemus and husband Tony, Tommy Hartley and wife Betsy, Teena Bradley; 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Friday, May 19, 2017, at First Baptist Church Bonifay with Rev. Shelly Chandler, Rev. Andy Huff and Speaker Robert Huff officiating. Interment will follow with military honors in the Bonifay Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.