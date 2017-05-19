Chipola College news

MYERS WINS KIRKLAND AWARD

MARIANNA—English instructor Amie Myers has been selected by her colleagues for the Kirkland Award for Excellence in Teaching at Chipola College.

Myers has worked at the college since 2004 where she teaches a variety of English and literature courses.

During her time at Chipola, Myers has spent countless hours tutoring and encouraging students. The faculty member who nominated Myers says, “She is always willing to go the extra mile to help students achieve their dreams and goals. She cares for students, giving of her own time to show them care and concern. This concern is much appreciated by her students, and many students consider Myers their favorite teacher. Amie is a staunch supporter of Chipola athletics, becoming the first female to serve on the Chipola Appreciation Club Board of Directors. She attends games of all sports to show support to student-athletes. She also attends plays, art shows, and student events. Amie is an advertisement for all the most wonderful things about Chipola College.”

Myers engages students through collaborative learning groups. In addition, she uses the Socratic Circles and Socratic Questioning techniques which are highly regarded as a means to engage students in deep, thoughtful analysis at a high level of cognition.

Myers is a graduate of Davidson College. She earned a Master of Fine Arts at the University of Southern California. She is a doctoral candidate at Florida State University, pursuing a PhD in Post-1900 American Literature with an emphasis on William Faulkner’s work. She has been accepted as a presenter at national conferences for her doctoral work on Faulkner and presented a paper at Stanford Law School in March.

On winning the Kirkland award, Myers says, “Chipola is a family tradition for me, so this award is especially meaningful. I am honored to be recognized by the ‘dream team’ that is Chipola’s faculty, all of whom care deeply about our students and their futures. Our faculty and administration are dedicated to providing the students in our district an affordable, accessible, rigorous educational experience; I am grateful for the opportunity to support that mission as an instructor, and I am pleased to represent our extraordinary faculty this year.”

Myers is the daughter of Ronnie and Kitty Myers of Marianna, and the great grand-daughter of Roy Beall Sr., one of the founders of Chipola College.

The Kirkland Award was established by brothers, J.R. Kirkland and David Kirkland, in honor of their parents, the late Willis and Carolyn Kirkland of Marianna. The award provides a $1,000 bonus to the annual recipient.

Previous winners of the award include: current faculty Glenda Bethel, Casey Dowgul, Joy Ree (Georgia) Ashmore, Vikki Milton, Dr. Gina McAllister, Robert Ivey, JoAnn Everett, Dr. Rose Cavin, Dr. David Hilton, John Gardner, Stan Young; faculty emeriti Richard Hinson, Dr. Lou Cleveland, Nancy Burns, Geraldine DeFelix, Mary McClendon, Dr. Stephen Shimmel, Lee Shook, Kathryn Roberts, Brenda Alford, Paul Huang, Peggy Register, Charlene Lord, Lonnie Keene, the late Donald Holley, the late Dr. Bill Brievogel, the late Don Adams, and former faculty Dr. Cherry Ward, Jean Taylor and Dr. Robert Dunkle.

Roberts scholarship available at Chipola

MARIANNA—The Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Inc., from the Edward K. Roberts Fund established a scholarship at Chipola College for the Fall 2017 semester.

The scholarship fund was created with a $40,000 donation from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County with funds from the estate of the late Edward K. Roberts.

The scholarships will be available for the Fall 2017 semester and the application deadline is June 8.

Preference will be given to part-time students who may not qualify for other financial aid. Applicants must maintain a minimum 2.0 GPA each semester at Chipola, must have a minimum 2.0 high school GPA, and must follow standard college requirements. A description of the scholarship and application are available online at www.chipola.edu/foundation

To contact the Chipola Foundation, call 850-718-2445.

SUMMER CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer programs for children of all ages this summer.

The Chipola College Pool is open for Summer, and will offer various Swimming lessons for all ages.

The pool is open Monday through Thursday, from 11 to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Hours are subject to change for special events, holidays, classes or inclement weather.

A Parent/Infant Class (ages 3 and under) will meet June 5-8, at 10 a.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.

An Adult Class (ages 15 and up) will meet June 5-8, at 7 p.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.

Group lessons for ages four and up will meet during two sessions: Session 1: June 12-22 with a registration deadline of June 6; Session 2: July 10-20, with a registration deadline of July 5. Classes for ages 4 and 5 will meet at 9 a.m. Classes for ages 6 to 13 are at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Lessons are based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods. Cost of each two-week session is $55. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee. For information, call 718-2473 or 718-2440 or visit www.chipola.edu.

Chipola Baseball Coach Jeff Johnson will offer three camps for area youth. An Advanced Pitching Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 5-6. Cost is $100. An Advanced Hitting Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 7-8. Cost is $100. A Skills Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 12-13. Cost is $100. Camp instruction will come from Chipola coaching staff and players. Youngsters will learn the finer points of various skills of the game through expert coaching drills. A Grand Slam Special rate for all three camps is $250. All baseball camps meet from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chipola Baseball will also offer a Unsigned Baseball Showcase, May 20 at 9:00 a.m., Cost is $100. Players must be in the 2017-20 graduating classes and be uncommitted. For more information, John DiLaura, Assistant Baseball Coach, at (850) 718-2332.

Chipola Lady Indians Basketball Coach Greg Franklin will host a Mini Indians Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades K-8, June 12-15, 12:30-4:00 p.m. & June 16, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. Cost is $50. Contact coach Greg Franklin at (850) 718-2234.

Visit www.chipolaathletics.com to register.

Online registration opens May 30 for the Stars on Stage Fine Arts Camp, scheduled for Monday, July 31 through Thursday, August 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Chipola Center for the Arts. A total of 50 children, entering kindergarten through 6th grade, will be accepted for this hands-on learning experience while they prepare for their “big performance” at the culmination of the camp.

For more information contact Angie White at (850)718-2428 email whitea@chipola.edu.

STARS ON STAGE FINE ARTS Camp at chipola JULY 31 – AUG 3

MARIANNA— Chipola College will offer a camp for students to explore their creative side. Online registration opens May 30 for the Stars on Stage Fine Arts Camp, scheduled for Monday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Chipola Center for the Arts.

A total of 50 children, entering kindergarten through 6th grade, will be accepted for this hands-on learning experience while they prepare for their big performance at the culmination of the camp.

Led by Chipola staff and students, morning rehearsals will focus on singing, acting, dancing and team building. Afternoon workshops will be spent in scenery and costume development. At the end of the week, young actors will present a full-scale musical performance for family and friends, Thursday, Aug. 3 at noon.

Tuition for the one-week camp is $200 for the first child and $150 for any additional children (brothers and sisters only) in the same family. Full tuition is due at time of registration. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

Only the first 50 applicants will be accepted as space permits. Applications will be available May 30 on the Chipola website at www.chipola.edu/fineartscamp

Students must bring a sack lunch each day. Concessions will be available for the purchase of drinks and snacks.

Proceeds from the camp will go to fund scholarships for the Take Stock in Children initiative, a non-profit organization in Florida that provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income youth/students. TSIC Chipola offers 2 year scholarships to Chipola, caring volunteer mentors and hope for a better life. Services continue through high school and include their transition into college. For more information about Take Stock in Children visit http://www.chipola.edu/tsic/index.htm.

To register online for the Stars on StageCamp visit www.chipola.edu/fineartscamp. For more information, contact Angie White at whitea@chipola.edu or Evelyn Ward at warde@chipola.edu.

TYNDALL HELPS CHIPOLA

Tyndall Federal Credit Union is continuing support of a Public Service Scholarship at Chipola College with their second donation of $5,000.

The scholarship is intended to help students enrolled in the college’s Law Enforcement, Corrections and Firefighting programs. For information about the scholarship, visit www.chipola.edu or call 718-2445.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL ADVANCES IN NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

ST. GEORGE, UTAH—Chipola College outfielder Barbara Woll hit a walk-off two run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Lady Indians a 5-3 win over North Central Texas in the first round of the NJCAA National Softball tournament, May 17.

Chipola takes on Central Arizona at 3:30 p.m. (CST) Thursday, May 18. The tournament runs through May 20. Games 27-31—set for Friday and Saturday—will be webcast on http://www.njcaatv.com/landing/index. Friday games are at 7 and 9:30 p.m. The championship game is set for Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m., with a possible extra game at 4 p.m.

Information on the tournament is available at https://www.sgcity.org/njcaa/. Tournament brackets are at: http://static.psbin.com/z/j/qhk00hqnbj1ktd/2017_DI_SOFT_Champ_-_Bracket.pdf

Chipola is the third ranked team in the NJCAA National Poll. The Lady Indians finished as runner-up in the FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Tournament on April 30. In the championship game, Chipola lost to Florida Southwestern 4-0 compiling a 6-2 record in the three-day tournament.

The Lady Indians beat Seminole 6-2 to earn a spot in the title game. In their first game of the day on April 30, Chipola beat Central Florida 4-2. On April 29, the Lady Indians blanked Indian River 8-0. In their first game on April 29, Chipola beat Santa Fe 5-2.

In the first day of the tournament on April 28, Chipola lost to Central Florida 1-0. Chipola beat Hillsborough 5-0 in the first round on April 28.

Three Lady Indians were named to the FCSAA All-Tournament Team: Infield: Ashley Morris; Designated Player: Alexis Grampp; and Pitcher: Morgan Goree.

Four Chipola players made the All-State Team: First-team, Outfield: Barbara Woll; At-Large: Alexis Grampp; and Pitcher: Krystal Goodman. Pitcher Morgan Goree was named All-State Second Team. Visit: http://thefcsaasports.com/championships/fcsaa_softball_tournament

Chipola is third in the NJCAA National Poll behind Butler (1) and Salt Lake (2).

The Lady Indians won the Panhandle Conference title with a 17-3 league record.

The Lady Indians finished the 2015-16 season with a (50-15) record and a FCSAA State Championship. They finished second in the 2016 NJCAA National Championship which they won in 2015.

CHIPOLA BASEBALL HEADED TO NATIONALS

MARIANNA—The Chipola Indians head to Grand Junction, Colorado, May 27 – June 2 for the NJCAA Baseball World Series. Tournament information is available at http://jucogj.org/index.aspx

The NJCAA will broadcast the title games of the World Series live in HD across computers and mobile devices on MLB.com, the official website of Major League Baseball.

Along with the live MLB.com broadcasts of the national title games of this year’s JUCO World Series, live video broadcasts of all games beginning May 28 to June 1 will be available on NJCAA TV (www.njcaatv.com) – the official digital video network of the NJCAA.