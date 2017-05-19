24:7 Ministry to Women has successful fundraiser

The 24:7 Ministry to Women, a faith based initiative designed to empower women who have been released from jail or prison to experience freedom and wholeness in Christ, held a successful fundraiser at Carmel Assembly of God Church on May 6. Special recognition was given to Doc’s Market, Piggly Wiggly, Hardees, Carmel Assembly of God Church and others for specific assistance to the success of the event.

The ministry is governed by a board of directors representing several local churches and is a non-profit corporation. All contributions are tax deductible and many in attendance at the Bazaar/ Brunch bought items for sale as well as made donations to the ministry.

The vision of the ministry is to provide a safe place for women who have been incarcerated and who are receptive to transformation through a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. The board is in the process of exploring options for a facility or residence to use as a safe haven for those who are being released from jail, and who do not have the support they need to make a successful transition but are receptive to change and breaking the cycle of addiction.

Anyone who is aware of a possible site or facility that could be used by the ministry is asked to contact Tracy Barbee at 850-260-5226.