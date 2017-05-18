Schliebener obit

Rita Lynn Schliebener, age 57 of Chipley, passed from this life on May 13, 2017 at her residence.

Rita was born on July 5, 1959 in Marianna, Florida to Willie Davis and Catherine Bush. She was a lifelong resident of the panhandle and worked as a Manager for Wendy’s. She attended Sapp Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Willie and Catherine Davis; husband: Greg Schliebener.

She is survived by her sisters: Joyce Grantham and husband Lee of Chipley, Florida, Mary Joanne Longo and husband Keith of Kansas; brother: Calvin Davis and wife Becky of Tampa, Florida; step-daughters: Hope Paige and husband Brandon of Chipley, Florida, Terri Schliebener Riley of Chipley, Florida; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild.

Memorial service will be held 6P.M. Monday, May 22, 2017 at Sapp Holiness Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Robert Simmons officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.