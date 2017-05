The North Bay Clan of the Lower Muscogee Creek, Inc. will hold a two-day gathering, May 27 & 28, at 1405 Lonnie Road, Chipley, with free admission and parking. There will be drumming, dancing, plant sale, food, and native crafts and demonstrators. The museum will be open to the public with local Creek Native American Debbie Bush available for questions and information. This event will honor veterans, both past and present. On site bathrooms available and primitive camping.

