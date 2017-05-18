Carlie James Law, 61, of Greenwood died Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at his residence.

Carlie was born in Sebring, Florida to the late J. L. and Vesta Ashley Law. He is survived by his wife, Jill M. Law of Greenwood; one brother, Jay Law of Cottondale; three sisters, Audrey Yelvingtgon of Winter Haven, Carol Strickland of Alpharetta, GA, Robbie Samples of Cumming, GA; several nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.