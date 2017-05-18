Henry obit

Michael Douglas Henry, age 69 of Chipley, passed from this life on May 16, 2017 at his residence.

Mike was born on June 12, 1947 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin to Joe Douglas Henry and Jane Schlager Henry. He retired from the United States Navy after 22 years of service and multiple tours in Vietnam. He was a life member of American Legion Post 497 and a loyal supporter of the National Rifle Association. Mike enjoyed traveling and was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Joe Douglas and Jane Schlager Henry; two brothers: Richard Lee Henry and Thomas Patrick Henry.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Wanda Henry of Chipley, Florida; sister: Pat Turner and husband Jimmy of Marianna, Florida; special sisters in law: Liz, Diana, and Carolyn; special brother in law: Jack; numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.