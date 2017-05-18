Dr. Dunn honors the Thin Blue Line

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wednesday, Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (FL-02) spoke on the House floor in support of H.R. 115, the Thin Blue Line Act. This legislation will create tougher penalties, possibly even the death penalty, for those involved in the killing or attempted killing of a law enforcement officer, firefighter, or other first responder.

Dr. Dunn’s Remarks:

I rise today in support of the Thin Blue Line Act, which will make the murder or attempted murder of a law enforcement officer or first responder an “aggravating factor” in death penalty determinations.

The officers of the thin blue line put their lives at risk every day and are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice so we can rest easy at night. Our law enforcement and first responders run into danger so that others can escape it.

They do this despite the rise in violence against them. We have witnessed a 167 percent increase in ambush-style killings of police officers in 2016 alone. This is tragic and unacceptable.

The Thin Blue Line Act will hold cop killers accountable and seek justice for those murdered in the line of duty. And it will show our resolve as citizens to protect the officers who are sworn to protect us.

During this week — National Police Week – we can also show our gratitude to law enforcement and their families by passing the Thin Blue Line Act. It is an honor to represent them in Congress.