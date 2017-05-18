Chipley Tigers fall to South Walton in low-scoring affair

1A Regionals Baseball South Walton wins 2-0 over Chipley Tigers

Both teams were strong on the mound on Tuesday, but South Walton was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Chipley Tigers on Tuesday. Brayden Gainey started the game for Chipley Tigers and recorded 18 outs.

Braydon Gainey starting pitcher

One bright spot for Chipley Tigers was a single by Brayden Gainey in the first inning.

Alex Richards earned the win for South Walton. He pitched six and two-thirds innings, allowing zero runs, three hits, and striking out seven.  Gainey took the loss for Chipley Tigers. He threw six innings, allowing two runs, four hits, and striking out three.

Tripp Hodges closing pitcher

Gainey, Cordell Carley, and Tripp Hodges all had one hit to lead Chipley Tigers .

Kyle Vogler led South Walton with two hits in three at bats.

Congrats to the Tigers on a 19-8 season good luck to Tripp, Grant, and Cordell.

Thankful for a great season

Seniors Grant Rowell and Tripp Hodges

 

Chipley vs South Walton 1A Regionals

