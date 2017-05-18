Chipley man arrested for child abuse

On May 14th, officers with the Chipley Police Department responded to a complaint concerning possible child abuse. The complainant expressed concerns about bruising observed on the child that was believed to have been caused by the father, Justin Andrew Rodriguez, 25, of Chipley.

Officers worked with investigators of The Department of Children and Families during the course of the investigation and a warrant was obtained for Rodriguez for one felony count of child abuse. Rodriguez was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Justin Andrew Rodriguez, 25 yoa — Cruelty Toward Child w/o great bodily harm/disability, Felony 3rd Degree