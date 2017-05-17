Braxton to compete in Tennessee

Kynley Jade Braxton, eighth grade student at Vernon Middle School has earned a position on the Alabama state/provincial National Junior High rodeo team and will be traveling with fellow teammates to Lebanon, Tennessee, June 18-24 to compete at the 13th annual National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) in the pole bending competition.

Featuring roughly 1,000 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian provinces and Australia, the NJHFR is the world’s largest junior high rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $80,000 in prizes, NJHFR contestants will also be vying for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a National Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion. To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 — based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds — to advance to Saturday evening’s’ final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.

Again, this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of each NJHFR performance will also air online at NHSRATV.com. Performance times are 7 p.m. on June 18, and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day thereafter.

Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NJHFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Cowboys, and shopping at the NJHFR tradeshow, as well as visiting area attractions as Lebanon hosts the NJHFR for the second year in a row.

To follow your local favorites at the NJHFR, visit NHSRA.org daily for complete results. For ticket information and reservations, visit wilsoncountyexpo.com.