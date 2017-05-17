BCF announces Elevate Worship Arts Camp

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will be hosting the third annual Elevate Worship Arts Camp July 10-14 at the BCF Blue Springs Campus in Marianna, Fla. Elevate is designed for students who have completed the 6th grade through the 12th grade. The camp will meet students where they are in their musical accomplishments and challenge them to grow in their skills in singing and playing instruments. The BCF Music and Worship Division faculty accompanied by other talented clinicians throughout the state will provide instruction during the break-out sessions and encourage students to reach the next level in their areas of interest, to include vocal, guitar, bass, keyboard, drums, or other instruments.

Additional classes will be offered in creative arts such as drama, sign language and puppetry, with a new visual arts track for students who desire instruction in drawing and painting. While musicians are busy engaged in activities for their area of interest, art students will enjoy hands-on experience in drawing and painting scenery on the beautiful grounds at Blue Springs. BCF Professor Keith Johns, renown Florida landscape/seascape artist, will provide instruction and inspiration.

The worship camp experience will also provide students with opportunities for spiritual development through Bible study, youth-oriented worship services, and devotional times. Students will learn the importance of their God-given gifts and abilities, and the joy of using those talents to honor the One who created them.

Elevate will be filled with fun activities for the campers. According to BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis, each day will feature recreational opportunities planned around the BCF Blue Springs Campus, including swimming in an Olympic-size pool, canoeing on the lake, and other fun field games.

Students will certainly enjoy other assets of the BCF Blue Springs Campus, such as comfortable motel-type accommodations, a beautiful chapel, well-equipped classrooms, and delicious meals in the dining hall.

The worship leader for the week is BCF Alumnus and Worship Pastor at First Baptist Church Leesburg, Fla., Stephen Wohlgamott. The camp pastor is Rev. Ryan Shipp, Pastor of Worship and Missions at Mandarin Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Fla.

Registration is now open. Please visit the BCF website at www.baptistcollege.edu and click on the camp banner. In addition to registering online, there will be a list of items to bring, items that will be provided, the camp schedule, payment options, and a medical release form. The camp cost is $250 which includes lodging, meals, and all conference activities. Don’t miss a chance to be part of the exciting Worship Arts Camp this summer! For more information, please contact the Music and Worship Division at 800.328.2660 ex.427.