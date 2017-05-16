Virginia man arrested on drug charges

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Virginia man after traffic stop reveals drug possession.

On May 13, just after midnight, WCSO Deputy Longo observed a 1999 Nissan Pathfinder traveling south on S.R. 77 near Wausau. A traffic stop was then conducted due to the vehicle speeding well over the posted speed limit of 55 mph.

During the stop, the driver exhibited behaviors that are typically indicative of narcotics use or possession. Upon questioning, the driver, identified as William Roe, 42, of Glade Springs, Virginia advised the deputy that he had marijuana in the car. During a search, hydrocodone, valium, and marijuana were located in the suspect’s vehicle.

Roe was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. Roe was booked on two counts of possession of controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

The abuse and addiction to any drug, including prescription medications, is a serious community concern,” says Sheriff Crews. “Addiction, in all forms, has a significant impact on the health, social, and economic welfare of all communities. The consequences of all types of drug abuse has been devastating and on the rise.”

Sheriff Crews encourages the public to continue working in conjunction with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to fight the problems that are plaguing our communities.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.