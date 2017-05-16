Hobbs obit

Lester Lee Hobbs, 80, of Grand Ridge died Monday, May 15, 2017 at his residence.

Lester was born August 10, 1935 in Grand Ridge, Fl to the late Addis and Murtis Hobbs. He attended El Bethel Assembly of God Church and worked at the Florida State Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Addis and Murtis Hobbs.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Hobbs; sons, Glenn Hobbs and wife, Lynn of Marianna and Wallace Hobbs of Grand Ridge; daughters, Phyllis Bailey of Grand Ridge; four grandchildren, Joyce Hobbs, Leanne Hobbs, Paul Hobbs and Ryan Hobbs; four great grandchildren, Cheyanne Baxter, Caleb Monday, Hadley and Blake Hobbs; special extended family, Kathy and Odell Beck, Joyce Burton, Linda Fears, Lorna Bland, Judy Wester and Ross Parmer; special friends, Bobby and Jan Cook, Carolyn and Howard Johnson, Terry Green.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Welcome Assembly of God Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at Maddox Chapel.