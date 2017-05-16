Harris obit

Susie Marie Hamilton Harris, 87, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

Marie was born on September 24, 1929 at home in rural Jackson County to Brady and Elizabeth Hamilton. She was a lifelong resident and homemaker in Grand Ridge, Fl. Marie was well known for her intricately detailed and beautifully handmade quilts, as well as her multi-layered homemade chocolate cakes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brady and Elizabeth Hatcher Hamilton; brothers, Willard, Howard, and Wallace Hamilton; sisters, Audrey Grice, Bernice Cooper, and Patsy Tieman; son, Carlos Harris; son-in-law, Lynwood Baxter; and great-granddaughter, Bethany Faith Baxter.

Marie is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Baxter of Malone, and Florene Watford (Bobby) of Hickory, NC; one son, Larry Harris (Sarah) of Sneads; eight grandchildren, Lynn Carr (Michael John) and Jim Bob Baxter (Heather) of Malone; Suzanne Sculley (Scott) and Lori Faust (Scott) of Hickory, NC; Robby Harris (Sierra) and Keesha Childs (Allen) of Grand Ridge; James and Josh Watford; four sisters, Ruby Brock (John) and Nada Wetherington of Quincy; Theresa Amison (David) of Apalachicola; and Marilyn Hamilton of Tallahassee; one brother, Robert Hamilton of Panama City; daughter-in-law, Wenona Stephens and special cousin, Margie Hamilton of Grand Ridge; 27 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Michael John Carr and Rhul Edenfield officiating. Interment will follow at Carpenter Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.