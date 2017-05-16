BCF accepting registration for Fall

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is registering students for the upcoming fall semester encouraging prospective students and current students to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and select classes needed to complete their degree. Registration for current students and new students will continue until the official drop/add deadline, August 20. New Student Orientation activities are scheduled for August 10-11, with an exciting time of indoctrination and preparing new students for success.

BCF offers an array of classes in missions, ministry studies, elementary education, secondary education, English, history and social studies, Biblical studies, psychology, music, leadership and Christian education, business leadership, music education, missions with a concentration in aviation, Christian studies, and worship leadership. Information is also readily available on the two new degrees, Associate of Arts in General Studies and Bachelor of Arts in Education Studies, as well as the online dual enrollment opportunities for homeschoolers and private school juniors and seniors. BCF currently offers two 30 semester hour graduate degrees: Master of Arts in Christian Studies and Master of Arts in Music and Worship Leadership. Classes are available at the distance sites, online, and on the Graceville campus. The complete course listing can be obtained online at www.baptistcollege.edu or by calling the Admissions Office at 800-328-2660 ext. 460.

BCF continues to lead the way with innovative and relevant degree programs preparing men and women for areas of leadership, service, and greater areas of responsibility. The faculty and staff champion the registered trademark of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®” by equipping, educating and challenging students to make a difference in the lives of those around them. To view the complete list of courses established to train leaders to change the world, access the website or call the Admissions Office where counselors are ready to assist.