Shaffett receives scholarship

Hannah Shaffett was presented with a $1,000 scholarship on behalf of the Spanish Trail Playhouse on Friday, May 12. Shaffett has dedicated numerous hours volunteering with the theatre throughout her high school years and can use this money to help further her education at any accredited college or university.

This scholarship is available to any Washington County student who volunteers at least 200 hours with the playhouse, maintains at least a 3.0 GPA and completes the scholarship application, submitting all documentation and information requested by the deadline. To find out more about scholarship opportunities offered by the Spanish Trail Playhouse, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com or call 850.638.9113.