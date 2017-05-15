Open auditions announced for Driving Miss Daisy

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold open auditions for Driving Miss Daisy on Sunday, May 28. The auditions will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday only at The Spanish Trail Playhouse (Historic Chipley High School) located at 680 Second Street in Chipley. Driving Miss Daisy will take the stage July 21-23.

Driving Miss Daisy will be directed by Justin Conley and was written by Alfred Uhry. The place is the Deep South, the time 1948, just prior to the civil rights movement. Having recently demolished another car, Daisy Werthan, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of seventy-two, is informed by her son, Boolie, that henceforth she must rely on the services of a chauffeur. The person he hires for the job is a thoughtful, unemployed black man, Hoke, whom Miss Daisy immediately regards with disdain. In a series of absorbing scenes spanning twenty-five years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer to, and more dependent on, each other, until, eventually, they become almost a couple. Slowly and steadily the dignified, good-natured Hoke breaks down the stern defenses of the ornery old lady, as she teaches him to read and write. As the play ends, Hoke has a final visit with Miss Daisy, now ninety-seven and confined to a nursing home. This performance is produced through special arrangements with Dramatist Play Service, Inc.

Audition packets are available on the Spanish Trail Playhouse website: www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, the Spanish Trail Playhouse office and the Washington County Public Library. To inquire about a certain role or with other questions pertaining to production, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com.