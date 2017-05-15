MaChis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama Tribal Meeting

There will be a general meeting for the Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama on Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m., at 64 Private Road 1312, Elba, Alabama.

Discussion: Low Income Home Energy Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling and 2018 Plans, Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) Plans for 2018, Scholarships, WIA Pow Wow, New Program for Rental Housing and guest speakers.

Please bring a covered dish if you are staying for Little Green Corn Ceremony.

Then, at 4 PM there will be the Annual Little Green Corn Ceremony.

If you have any questions, please contact Chief James Wright or Vice Chief Nancy Carnley Ma-Chis Lower Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama, 64 Private Road 1312, Elba Al. 36323; 334-897-3207; machis@centurytel.net; chiefjames@centurytel.net.