Washington County Council on Aging will be distributing Farmers Market coupons Tuesday, June 6, beginning at 8:00 am. Distribution will be on a first come, first served basis, however, doors do not open until 8 am. Participants must be 60 or older with an income no higher than 185% of Federal Poverty guidelines and have a Washington County address. Participants must bring driver license and proof of income. If someone is picking up for you, they must have a Power of Attorney

