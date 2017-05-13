Stallworth obit

Mrs. Victoria Ann Stallworth, 62, of Port St. Joe, FL went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

She was a native of Port St. Joe, FL, member of Port St. Joe Church of God in Christ, and retired from Piggly Wiggly. She was 1972 graduate of Port St. Joe High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Walter Sr., and Mother Annie Jim Stallworth Sr.; brothers: Joseph and Benjamin

She survived her brothers: Walter Jr. (Diane) of Detroit, Michigan and Cori (Joyce) of Panama City, Florida; nieces and nephews: Marcus, Meldric, Cori II, Kortnee and Katelyn; aunts: Frances Akemon and Eloise Dillard of Rochester, New York and Stella Stallworth, Tallahassee, Florida;

A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, May 20, 2017, 11 AM (EST), in the Port St. Joe Church of God in Christ in Port St. Joe, FL with Supt. Woods officiating, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.