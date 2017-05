Roulhac Middle School held its annual Sixth Grade Tropicana Speech Contest on Thursday, May 11, in the RMS Auditorium.

Winners for this event were:

First Place: Javan Leffler

Second Place: J’Zohnna Kelly

Third Place: Riley Nelson

Honorable Mention/Alternate: Madison Ross

These students will now move on to the Washington County Tropicana Speech Contest to be held at the Ag Center on Tuesday, May 16, at 6:00 p.m.