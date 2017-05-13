Gulf Breeze Optimist Family Fishing Rodeo returns May 20-21

The Gulf Breeze Optimist Family Fishing Rodeo returns for its 42nd year on May 20-21.

This year, over $5,500 in cash and prizes will be awarded. There is a $1,000 cash grand prize.

Entry fee is $25. Kids aged 9 and under are free with an adult entry. The event will be held at Shoreline Park South in Gulf Breeze, with weigh ins Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

1st, 2nd and 3rd place prized will be awarded in the following categories:

Hook and Line

Amberjack, Bluefish, Bonito, Croaker, Dolphin, Flounder, Grouper, King Mackerel, Lady Fish, Ling/Cobia, Other Legal Snapper, Pompano, Redfish, Red Snapper, Sheepshead, Spanish Mackerel, Speckled Trout, Yellow Fin Tuna, Black Fin Tuna, Wahoo, White Trout, Whiting (Total of 22 species)

Spearfish Division

Amberjack, Legal Grouper, Legal Snapper

Tickets are available at Gulf Breeze Bait & Tackle; Hot Spots Bait & Tackle; Outcast Bait & Tackle; Broxson Outdoor and Half Hitch Bait & Tackle, Navarre; Avalon Bait and Tackle in Milton; , Dive Pros; Scuba Shack; MBT Divers and Bay Breeze Dive Center.

All proceeds are used to benefit youth programs in our local community. Gulf Breeze Optimist Club is a 501(c)(3) organization and all contributions are tax deductible. Join our club and make a positive difference in the lives of youth.

For information, call Verne Rhodes at (850) 261-3731.