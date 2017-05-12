Chipola College news

GREAT CATTLE DRIVE film showing TUESDAY, MAY 18

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host a free screening of the PBS documentary film, “The Great Florida Cattle Drive: Unbroken Circles,” Thursday, May 18, at 6 p.m., in the Center for the Arts.

Danny Ryals Real Estate a00nd the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association are sponsoring the screening at Chipola.

The documentary was filmed and produced by Blountstown residents Elam Stoltzfus and his son, Nic. The film tells the story of the Great Florida Cattle Drive 2016, the history of Florida’s heritage cattle breed, and how Florida’s cow culture is being preserved for future generations. “The story of the Cracker cattle and horses is one of the richest historical accounts,” said filmmaker and producer Elam Stoltzfus. “We really believe people will want to hear more about this, and we have a chance to educate people, entertain them, and bring some information to people here in Florida, and across the country.”

“One thing that excited me as a writer about the Great Florida Cattle Drive project is that it tells the story of this hidden history,” said screenwriter and co-producer Nic Stoltzfus. “It’s one thing to read about a cattle drive from Kissimmee to Kenansville, but to actually go on the drive and interact with the people, and feel it, and smell it… that brought history to life for me.”

Elam and Nic Stoltzfus will be present at the screening to sign DVDs, CDs, the accompanying coffee table book, movie posters and more. Fans of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will enjoy Grammy Award-winning John McEuen’s presence on the film’s soundtrack.

The documentary, narrated by America’s most beloved cowboy poet, Baxter Black, recently aired on all of Florida’s PBS stations.

The film and accompanying events are sponsored by the Florida Cattlemen’s Association and Foundation; Blackbeard’s Ranch; Arrowhead Beef; Vina & Sons; the Yoder Family and Lefty’s Dirt Road Club. To order copies of the book, CD and DVD, visit Live Oak Productions at www.liveoakproductiongroup.com/store. See a film trailer at https://youtu.be/uNph6e9Bh0w.

For information about the showing at Chipola College, visit www.chipola.edu or call 718-2257.

CHIPOLA’S SPRING DEAN’S LIST ANNOUNCED

MARIANNA—Dr. Sarah Clemmons, vice president of Instructional and Student Services at Chipola College, commends the 282 students who made the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring Semester 2017.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must take 12 or more semester hours of courses and make an average of 3.25 (B+) to 4.0 (A) in all courses.

Students who made perfect averages of 4.0—straight A’s—and their hometowns are:

Alford—Mary Auger, Mary Raines.

Altha—Kathrine Alderman, Steven Cherry, Claudia Griswell, Malac Johnson, Sawyer O’Bryan.

Blountstown—Derek Eberly, Donavan Ebersole, Chessa Goodman, Anna Hassig, Caroline Howell, Madelynn Lytle, Jennifer Snowden, Bertis Taylor, Kaylin Weiler, Lana Wood, Heather Yoder.

Bonifay—Kendall Alderman, Michelle Dampier, Candace Donaldson, Joseph Edminson, Sierra Ennis, Cheyenne Mayo, Cason Moore, Kayla Purkey, Shana Sloan, Kelsey Stewart, Marietta Thompson.

Bristol—Emily Kern, Michael Marotta, Hunter McDaniel, Matthew Morrison.

Chipley—Chase Boyer, Nancy Cook, Cameron Goff, Lindsay Miller, Celina Ochoa, Sagar Patel, Whitley Pettis, Micheala Poppell, Spencer Potter, Jayde Smelcer, Latrelle Williams.

Clarksville—Bradley Pearson, William Woodham.

Cottondale—Chandler Braxton, Lindie Dilmore, Katelyn McBride, Alexis Parish, McKaylah See, Thomas Jordan Strader, Kevin Tharp.

Graceville—Camille Coggburn, Kelli McIntosh, Brady Powell, Sara Smith.

Grand Ridge—To Anh Darbyshire.

Greenwood—Caroline Gilley, Jordan Ross.

Hosford—Ann Brown, Allison Moore, Bailey Singletary.

Malone—Courtney Harrell, Shandrell Mount.

Marianna—Veronica Bell, Hannah Blount, Timothy Clair, Justin Cutchin, Katie Everett, John Garrett, Michael Grazioso, Sid Hand, Ezekiel Hardy, Mary Harkins, Christopher Lambe, Megan Marley, Sadie Mayo, Jay Rees, Jennifer Sizemore, Natasha Smith, Emma Smith Nelson, Elizabeth Varnum, Cheyenne Welch, Michael Young.

Ponce De Leon—Ernest Zorn.

Sneads—Hannah Murray, Lyndsey Poole.

Westville—Marcus Jackson, Jessica Thomas, Cassidy Trammell.

Out of District—Allison Cort of Chattahoochee; Brandon Baggett, Brian Ginn, Terry Thompson, and Jakob Watson of Crawfordville; Joshua Pitts of Defuniak Springs; Floyd Coleman of Panama City; Devin Rogers of Panama City Beach; Marta Gasparotto of Pieris; Keith VanBenthuysen of Quincy; William Allen, Jonathan Githens, and Marshall Gordon of Tallahassee; Savannah Shelley of Ashford, Ala.; Jody Eslinger of Cottonwood, Ala.; Sydney Golden, Payton Kirkland, and Brooks Maxwell of Dothan, Ala.; Savannah Chorn of Slocomb, Ala.; Krystal Goodman of Long Beach, Miss.; Christopher Clayton of Falls Church, Va., Nana Sule of Strt, Asokoro, Nigeria.

Students who earned grade point averages ranging from 3.25(B+) to 3.99 (A) and their hometowns are:

Alford—Magen Caruso, Nikita Hill, Laramie Pooser.

Altha—Brandee Eady, Deborah Graham, Zachery Hill, Melody Holt, Joseph King, Sarah Liffick, Sarah Ratis.

Bascom—Madison Christmas, Elijah Conrad, Cameron Corder, Alyssa Perkins.

Blountstown—Hayden White, Colton Purvis, Anthony Wyrick.

Bonifay—Brionna Arrant, MaKayla Clemmons, Holly Corne, Sierra Finch, Michelle Gilbert, Kendal Herndon, Richard Jackson, Shanearia James, Bethany Jones, Melea Kirk, Jonce Palmer, Dwight Rich, Jessica Vergara, Joseph Young, Bridget Vickers.

Bristol—Yvett Hernandez, Amber Finch, Kara Fowler, Allison Morrison, LeAnne Smith.

Campbellton—Ashley Wesley.

Caryville—Brandon Jenkins.

Chipley—Carol Boswell, Trenton Brock, Chloe Bruner, Cheyanna Clark, Hannah Coleman, Carrington Estes, Olivia Geyer, Mattea Harbour, Caitlin Hogue, Gena Lim, Tristen Novonglosky, Allison Pettis, Midrell Pittman, Paige Pope, Shane Sapp, Colby Williams.

Cottondale—Brendon Hales, Taajwar Pope, Holly Steverson, Alana White, Jason Whitehead, Erin Wright.

Cypress—Ariana Domen.

Graceville—Carmelita Barkley, Daniel Berry, Hayden Church, Cameron Coates, Colby Hargrove, Trevor Haser, Savannah McDaniel, Georgia Nichols, Hunter Potts, Shyaire Smith, Samantha Snell, Christian Wertenberger.

Grand Ridge—Allison Brown, Miriam Estok, Crystal Hernandez, Christopher Johnson, Brianna McDonald, Tanner Mulder, Isabelle Wester.

Greenwood—Zannah Glisson, Tommy Harkrider, Shelby O’Connor.

Hosford—Emily Todd.

Malone—Christina Proctor.

Marianna—Forrest Allen, Jose Alvarez, Paul Bamberg, Jackson Basford, Lexie Basford, Rachel Berbert, William Braxton, Brandon Burch, Madison Daniels, Shironda Graham, Layton Hanlon, Kirsti Harris, Zachary Hatcher, Joshua Hess, Austin Hunter, Christina Johnson, Sierra Kelley, Garrett Kilpatrick, Daniel Lewis, Jarrod Love-McFrederick, Trevor Mayo, Carmen McCray, Leonard McCroan, Destinee McDaniel, Shauna McGuire, Christopher Mock, Shawn Palmer, Kalvin Peterson, Alexis Pueschel, Arina Riegle, Lacey Roberts, Thomas Rudolph, Sandra Stewart, Ethan Strickland, Matthew Suggs, Lyndsey Sykes, David Thomas, Zachary Trotman, Brandon Tyus, Jackson Van Huss.

Ponce De Leon—Lauren Dee.

Sneads—Margaret Aaron, Dakota Baggett, Orion Douthit, Orion Hall, Amy Hand, Kaylee Messer, Bridgit Owens, Wade Robinson.

Westville—Delilah Bass, Victoria Benton, Erin Dady, Jacob Sumner.

Out of District—Cherelle Plair of Boynton Beach; Jordenne Gaten of Jacksonville; Ashlyn Perry of Mayo; Cassi Mundy of Panama City; Yuat Alok of Sarasota; Chad Treadwell of Tallahassee; Ashley Maddox and Jacea McWaters of Ashford, Ala.; Sydney Borener of Black, Ala.; Ashleigh Braswell, Christopher Keenen, Bay-Leigh Sawyers, and Jacob Wainwright of Dothan, Ala.; Parker Warren of Enterprise, Ala.; Lacey Shehee of Hartford, Ala.; Delanie Dixon of Rehobeth, Ala.; Devyn Terry of Elberton, Ga.; Ashley Morris of Leesburg, Ga.; Jordan Hollins of Stone Mountain, Ga.; Carter Skaggs of Logansport, Ind.; Andrew Carber of Blue Bell, Pa.; Deyshawn Martin of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Alexis Grampp of Harrison, Tenn.; Connor Hock of Green Bay, Wis., Edmond Americaan of Willemstead, Curacao; Danielle Garven of Ajaz CN; Marlene Aniambossou of Cotonou, Benin; Melany Sheldon of Garbagnate Milanese, Italy; Debora Pereira-Ribeiro of Peraia Barreto Sao Paulo, Brazil; Francisco Urbaez Antigua of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

SUMMER CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS SET AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer programs for children of all ages this summer.

The Chipola College Pool is open for Summer, and will offer various Swimming lessons for all ages.

The pool is open Monday through Thursday, from 11 to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Hours are subject to change for special events, holidays, classes or inclement weather.

A Parent/Infant Class (ages 3 and under) will meet June 5-8, at 10 a.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.

An Adult Class (ages 15 and up) will meet June 5-8, at 7 p.m. with a registration deadline of June 1. Cost is $45.

Group lessons for ages four and up will meet during two sessions: Session 1: June 12-22 with a registration deadline of June 6; Session 2: July 10-20, with a registration deadline of July 5. Classes for ages 4 and 5 will meet at 9 a.m. Classes for ages 6 to 13 are at 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Lessons are based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods. Cost of each two-week session is $55. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee. For information, call 718-2473 or 718-2440 or visit www.chipola.edu.

Chipola Baseball Coach Jeff Johnson will offer three camps for area youth. An Advanced Pitching Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 5-6. Cost is $100. An Advanced Hitting Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 7-8. Cost is $100. A Skills Camp for ages 7-18 will meet June 12-13. Cost is $100. Camp instruction will come from Chipola coaching staff and players. Youngsters will learn the finer points of various skills of the game through expert coaching drills. A Grand Slam Special rate for all three camps is $250. All baseball camps meet from 9 a.m. to noon.

Chipola Baseball will also offer a Unsigned Baseball Showcase, May 20 at 9:00 a.m., Cost is $100. Players must be in the 2017-20 graduating classes and be uncommitted. For more information, John DiLaura, Assistant Baseball Coach, at (850) 718-2332.

Chipola Lady Indians Basketball Coach Greg Franklin will host a Mini Indians Basketball Camp for boys and girls in grades K-8, June 12-15, 12:30-4:00 p.m. & June 16, from 9:00 a.m. – Noon. Cost is $50. Contact coach Greg Franklin at (850) 718-2234.

Visit www.chipolaathletics.com to register.

Online registration opens May 30 for the Stars on Stage Fine Arts Camp, scheduled for Monday, July 31 through Thursday, August 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Chipola Center for the Arts. A total of 50 children, entering kindergarten through 6th grade, will be accepted for this hands-on learning experience while they prepare for their “big performance” at the culmination of the camp.

For more information contact Angie White at (850)718-2428 email whitea@chipola.edu.

STARS ON STAGE FINE ARTS Camp at Chipola JULY 31 – AUG 3

MARIANNA— Chipola College will offer a camp for students to explore their creative side. Online registration opens May 30 for the Stars on Stage Fine Arts Camp, scheduled for Monday, July 31 through Thursday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Chipola Center for the Arts.

A total of 50 children, entering kindergarten through 6th grade, will be accepted for this hands-on learning experience while they prepare for their big performance at the culmination of the camp.

Led by Chipola staff and students, morning rehearsals will focus on singing, acting, dancing and team building. Afternoon workshops will be spent in scenery and costume development. At the end of the week, young actors will present a full-scale musical performance for family and friends, Thursday, Aug. 3 at noon.

Tuition for the one-week camp is $200 for the first child and $150 for any additional children (brothers and sisters only) in the same family. Full tuition is due at time of registration. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

Only the first 50 applicants will be accepted as space permits. Applications will be available May 30 on the Chipola website at www.chipola.edu/fineartscamp

Students must bring a sack lunch each day. Concessions will be available for the purchase of drinks and snacks.

Proceeds from the camp will go to fund scholarships for the Take Stock in Children initiative, a non-profit organization in Florida that provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income youth/students. TSIC Chipola offers 2 year scholarships to Chipola, caring volunteer mentors and hope for a better life. Services continue through high school and include their transition into college. For more information about Take Stock in Children visit http://www.chipola.edu/tsic/index.htm.

To register online for the Stars on StageCamp visit www.chipola.edu/fineartscamp. For more information, contact Angie White at whitea@chipola.edu or Evelyn Ward at warde@chipola.edu.

MARIANNA WOMAN’S CLUB TO OFFER NEW SCHOLARSHIP

MARIANNA—The Marianna Woman’s Club is offering a new Chipola College Scholarship for Fall 2017. The Women Can Change the World Scholarship will fund partial tuition and/or books for an older female student(s) from Jackson County who is returning to the educational arena at Chipola in an effort to secure advancements in a chosen career. Students who have graduated high school within the last five years are not eligible to apply.

This 2017-18 scholarship will be a one-time award available for use for one year. If funds are available for the next year, applicants must reapply to be considered for a future award.

The scholarship student must maintain a 2.0 GPA each semester to continue receipt of the scholarship and must follow standard college requirements. Applicants from Chipola’s bachelor’s degree programs will be considered. The applicant’s high school GPA will be taken into consideration in the selection process.

Applicants must secure a standard Scholarship Application Form from the Chipola Foundation Office or on the college website at www.chipola.edu Completed applications must be mailed to: Marianna Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 734, Marianna, FL 32447 by the application deadline of Thursday, June 8.

TEXAS A & M CHOIR TO PERFORM FREE CONCERT AT CHIPOLA

MARIANNA—Texas A & M’s Mixed Choir – the Century Singers – will be present a free concert as part of their nationwide summer tour, Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m., at the Chipola College Center for the Arts.

The Century Singers choir is comprised of 80 voices. Since its inception, Century Singers has stayed true to its purpose of representing Texas A&M to audiences both across the country and internationally, promoting choral excellence in an institution of higher learning, and offering the university community an opportunity to experience the classical masterpieces of choral literature. The group performs a diverse repertoire concentrating on classical choir literature, as well as folk songs, spirituals, popular songs, show tunes, and a choral arrangement of “The Spirit of Aggieland.”

For information on the group visit, http://centurysingers.tamu.edu/.

FIRST FEDERAL ADDS TO HOLLAND SCHOLARSHIP

The First Federal Bank of Florida Jackson County Advisory Council recently contributed $300 toward a $1,200 commitment to the Sydney Holland Memorial Nursing Scholarship Fund at Chipola College.

CHIPOLA STUDENTS SELECT EMPLOYEE AWARD WINNERS

The Chipola College student body selected three college employees for Distinguished Service Awards.

CHIPOLA STUDENTS AWARDED FSU/PC SCHOLARSHIPS

Three Chipola College graduates recently were awarded transfer scholarships to FSU/Panama City.

CHIPOLA TEACHER ED GRADS

Graduates of the Chipola College Teacher Education Bachelor’s degree program celebrated their graduation at a recent party.

CHIPOLA WINS STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

LAKELAND—The Chipola College Indians (45-8) captured the FCSAA State Baseball Championship with a 12-0 win over Palm Beach, Wednesday, May 10.

The Indians had a total of 15 hits on the day led by Jose Caballero who was 3 for 5 with 2 doubles. Max Guzman was 3 for 4. Reynaldo Rivera was 2 for 5 with a homerun and 3 RBI. Brody Wofford was 2 for 5 with a double.

Riley Cabral earned the win for Chipola with 7 strikeouts in 6 innings. Andrew Grogan pitched 2 innings with 3 strikeouts. Junior Harding pitched in the final inning with one strikeout.

Reynaldo Rivera was Tournament MVP and pitcher Riley Cabral was named Pitcher of the Tournament. Five other Chipola players were named to the All-Tournament Team: Evan Steele, Max Guzman, Jacob Silverstein Te’Kwaan White and Jose Caballero.

Six Chipola players were named to the FCSAA All-State Team: First-team Infield—Reynaldo Rivera; Andrew Bechtold; Catcher—Max Guzman; Pitcher—Bowden Francis; Second-team Outfield—Jacob Silverstein; Infield—Jose Caballero. Reynaldo Rivera was named FCSAA State Player of the Year.

Chipola Coach Jeff Johnson was named FCSAA State Coach of the Year. In 20 years as head coach, Johnson has taken the Indians to the FCSAA State Tournament 16 times with four state championships and a 2007 NJCAA National Championship.

On winning the tournament, Coach Johnson said, “I’m very proud of this group of assistant coaches and players. They prepared well leading up to the tournament and it paid off. I’m extremely proud of the way we pitched and swung the bats. That 10 team tourney is a war of attrition and we withstood it. We’re so proud to win the State title again and get back to Grand Junction.”

The Indians head to Grand Junction, Colorado, May 27 – June 2 for the 2017 NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series. Tournament information is available at http://jucogj.org/index.aspx. The championship game will air live in HD across computers and mobile devices on MLB.com, the official website of Major League Baseball. Live video broadcasts of all games will be available on NJCAA TV (www.njcaatv.com).

In the semi-finals of the state tournament, Chipola blew out Santa Fe 11-1 on Tuesday to advance to the championship. The Indians scored three in the fourth when Reynaldo Rivera and Max Guzman hit back-to-back home runs. Chris Clayton also had an RBI. Chipola scored three more in the sixth, 2 in the seventh, and three in the eighth.

Robbie Knox (5-0) earned the win with five and a third innings in relief, allowing zero runs, two hits, striking out five, and walking one. Starter Parker Warren pitched two and two-thirds innings, giving up a run, three hits, striking out one, and walking one.

Chipola collected 14 hits. Rivera, Guzman, Jose Caballero, Wofford, and Jacob Silverstein each had multiple hits. Silverstein and Wofford each drove in two runs.

The Indians knocked off Palm Beach 18-6 on Monday. Trey Dawson drove in a run when he singled in the second. Chipola took the lead for good with six runs in the third. Reynaldo Rivera singled, driving in one run, Te’Kwaan Whyte singled, driving in two runs, and Dawson homered, driving in three runs. Chipola scored seven in the seventh with a single by Andrew Bechtold, a home run by Max Guzman, an error, and a single by Jacob Silverstein.

Bowden Francis (12-2) earned the win for Chipola. He tossed four and two-thirds innings, surrendering six runs, six hits, and striking out two. Two relievers helped Chipola close out the victory. Ryan Shauger threw one and one-third innings, striking out 3. Junior Harding tossed one inning, striking out 3.

Chipola had 17 hits in the game. Rivera, Silverstein, Guzman, Brody Wofford, Dawson, and Whyte each collected multiple hits for Chipola Indians. Silverstein and Rivera each managed three hits to lead Chipola Indians.

Chipola defeated Miami Dade 10-0 on Sunday. The Indians scored four in the seventh to push the lead to 10-0. They scored 4 on a grand slam by Reynaldo Rivera.

Evan Steele (3-0) earned the win. He threw six innings, giving up just one hit, and striking out 11. Robbie Knox pitched the seventh, striking out 2.

Jose Caballero paced Chipola with two hits, 2 runs, and 2 RBI’s in two at bats while walking 3 times.

The Indians defeated St. Johns River State 5-2 in their opening game of the tournament. Chipola trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh when Andrew Bechtold homered off Andrew Vaccacio, driving in three runs.

Riley Cabral (10-0) earned the win. He tossed six innings in relief, allowing no runs, four hits, striking out nine, and no walks. Bowden Francis started the game. He went three innings, giving up two runs, five hits, striking out six, and walking one.

Te’Kwaan Whyte, Andrew Bechtold, Edmond Americaan, Trey Dawson, and Jose Caballero each collected one hit to lead the way for the Indians.

Coach Jeff Johnson was named Panhandle Conference Coach of the Year. The 2017 season marks his 20th at Chipola. He has won four consecutive Panhandle Conference titles with six in the last seven years and 12 overall.

The Indians have topped the state FCSAA Poll for the entire season and recently regained the top spot in the NJCAA National Poll.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL HEADED TO NATIONAL TOURNAMENT

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Lady Indians will play in the NJCAA National Softball tournament, May 17-20, in St. George, Utah. Information is available at https://www.sgcity.org/njcaa/

Chipola (52-5) is the third ranked team in the NJCAA National Poll. The Lady Indians finished as runner-up in the FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Tournament on April 30. In the championship game, Chipola lost to Florida Southwestern 4-0 compiling a 6-2 record in the three-day tournament.

The Lady Indians beat Seminole 6-2 to earn a spot in the title game. Morgan Goree earned the win in 4 innings. Krystal Goodman picked up the save in 3 innings. Barbara Woll and Bobbie Morris were both 2 for 3.

In their first game of the day on April 30, Chipola beat Central Florida 4-2. Goree earned the win. Jordenne Gaten was 2 for 4.

On April 29, the Lady Indians blanked Indian River 8-0. Goree was the winner with 8 strikeouts in 5 innings. Morris was 3 for 4. Earlier in the day, Chipola beat Daytona 4-1. Goodman earned the win with 6 strikeouts in 7 innings. Gaten was 1 for 4 with a double.

In their first game on April 29, Chipola beat Santa Fe 5-2. Goree was the winning pitcher with 5 strikeouts in 6 innings. Melanie Sheldon was 2 for 3. Gaten was 2 for 4.

In the first day of the tournament on April 28, Chipola lost to Central Florida 1-0. Goodman took the loss with 3 strikeouts in 7 innings. The Lady Indians beat Hillsborough 5-0 in the opening game.

Chipola beat Hillsborough 5-0 in the first round on April 28. Goree earned the win with 8 strikeouts in 7 innings.

Three Lady Indians were named to the FCSAA All-Tournament Team: Infield: Ashley Morris; Designated Player: Alexis Grampp; and Pitcher: Morgan Goree.

Four Chipola players made the All-State Team: First-team, Outfield: Barbara Woll; At-Large: Alexis Grampp; and Pitcher: Krystal Goodman. Pitcher Morgan Goree was named All-State Second Team. Visit: http://thefcsaasports.com/championships/fcsaa_softball_tournament

Chipola is third in the NJCAA National Poll behind Butler (1) and Salt Lake (2).

The Lady Indians (58-7) won the Panhandle Conference title with a 17-3 league record.

The Lady Indians finished the 2015-16 season with a (50-15) record and a FCSAA State Championship. They nearly won a second straight NJCAA National Championship which they won in 2015.