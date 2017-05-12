AIAA members tour F35

Ponce de Leon High School science and aerospace teacher Brittany Brown recently attended a technical talk on the F35 presented by United States Air Force pilot Lt. Col. Tucker Hamilton. The distinguished lecture event, hosted by the Northwest Florida section of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, provided technical information about the progress of F35 testing, as well as Lt. Col. Hamilton’s flight text experience as an experimental fighter test pilot. Following the lecture, participants were provided a tour of the next generation aircraft at Eglin Air Force Base, where they saw first hand the features of the new aircraft.

