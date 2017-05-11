Minnie Merle Hart, 91 of Graceville, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Jerry Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Ms. Merle was born in Esto, FL on November 11, 1925 to the late Henry Warren and Katie Daniel Thweatt. Ms Merle worked along with her family on the farm and also was a waitress for many years.

Predeceased by her parents, infant son Charles Allen Hart, brother Clyde Thweatt, two sisters Bernice Brock and Maudie Miles.

Survived by two children James Hart, Lina Allen; nine grandchildren Diane Peacock, Judy Abercrombie, Ronnie Peacock, Michelle Peacock, Jerry Hart, Sabrina Blalock, Holly Walker, Jamie Hart, Jennifer Lunsford; fourteen great grandchildren Celina Crenshaw, Scott Prejean, Jeremy Habitz, Corey Blalock, Devin Walker, Savanna Peacock, Courtney Blalock, Macala Peacock, Rita Selba, Jerry Hart, Jr., Adela Rivas, Brianna Valdez, Asianna Hart, Jocelyne Willis; twelve great grandchildren Tyler, Cassie, Jaxson, Logan, Bailey, Chad, Aslynn, Hailey, Bryant, Alauna, Elijah, Kyler.