Greubel obit

Paul Kenneth Greubel, formerly of Chipley, Florida passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 in St. Augustine, Florida.

He was born September 11, 1937 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Paul studied in Chicago, Illinois, and proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959. He married Judith King in 1965, who preceded him in death in 2006.

Paul and Judith raised four beautiful children and enjoyed decades of life together in LaGrange, Illinois before retiring to Chipley in 2002 to be close to their daughter and grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter, Amy, (Steinbach) of St. Augustine, Florida, sons Allen of Plainfield, Illinois, Daniel of Aurora, Illinois and Michael of Chipley; son-in-law Chris, daughters-in-law Kathy and Heather, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He also leaves behind his sister, JoAnn Funkey and brother David Greubel of Clearwater and St. Petersburg, Florida respectively.

A memorial service will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley at noon on Sunday, May 21, 2017. All are welcome to attend. Service followed by internment will take place at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife.

All expressions of love are valued. A donation to a charity of choice in honor of Paul is appreciated. The family welcomes flowers.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.