Chipley Tigers grab lead in sixth inning for victory over Bozeman

Chipley Tigers took the lead late in the game in a 2-1 victory over Bozeman on Wednesday. The game was tied at one with Chipley Tigers batting in the bottom of the sixth when Tripp Hodges singled off of Sage Mcwaters, driving in one run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Chipley Tigers’ pitchers struck out six, while hurlers for Bozeman sat down four.

Chipley Tigers evened things up at one in the bottom of the fifth inning. An error scored one run for Chipley Tigers .

Tripp Hodges earned the win for Chipley Tigers. He pitched one and one-third innings, allowing zero runs, two hits, striking out one, and walking zero.

Brayden Gainey started the game for Chipley Tigers. He went five and two-thirds innings, surrendering one run, four hits, and striking out five.

Chipley Tigers had six hits in the game. Hodges and Brian Williams each collected multiple hits for Chipley Tigers. Williams and Hodges all had two hits to lead Chipley Tigers.

Bozeman collected six hits. Dalton Messick and Reese Bozeman each collected multiple hits for Bozeman.

Chipley will host South Walton at Chipley high school 7pm Tuesday the 16th for the regional championship.