Brooks obit

Florence Louise Brooks was reassigned to her heavenly home of record on the 9th of May 2017 after 87 years of exemplary performance as an angel of God here on earth.

She was born in August of 1929 to the late Maude and Norman Clark of Wallkill, NY. Raised on a dairy farm in rural NY during the depression years, she learned the value of hard work, dedication and team spirit early in life.

She continued her dedication to human kind attending a nursing program at ST. Luke’s School of Nursing in Newburg, NY and completed her RN degree through a Veterans Affairs program in Albany, NY before being assigned to a post in Hawaii.

When her duty in Hawaii ended, she returned to NY where she married the love of her life Robert Lance Brooks, a USAF NCO and Pearl Harbor Survivor. They were transferred to Germany shortly thereafter where she gave birth to her son John in 1964. The family returned to Cornwall on Hudson shortly thereafter where she continued her nursing career until retiring and moving to Chipley, Florida in 2001 to be near their son TSgt John Brooks assigned to Tyndall AFB.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert, brothers Norman and Elbert and survived by son John, numerous nieces and nephews along with an extended family including everyone she met throughout an extraordinary lifetime.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

