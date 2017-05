Fountain Victory Tabernacle and Pastor Cathy Crider invite you to revival, May 18-21. Special singing every night at 7 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m. Line up of speakers: Thursday, Donell Fendley; Friday, Cody Crider Boyett; Saturday, Lisa Marie Perkins Coate; Sunday, Timothy Morrison.

The church is located at 18801 Highway 231 in Fountain. For more information, please call 522-0064.