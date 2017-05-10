Garden Club news

submitted by Gweneth Collins

MARY NELL RUSTIN AND GAIL EXUM RECOGNIZED AT GARDEN CLUB MEETING

Wednesday, May 3rd was the last meeting for Chipley Garden Club’s 2016-17 club year. The meeting was held at the home of Linda MacLellan in Sunny Hills. Linda’s garden is one of three to be featured on the club annual Country Garden Walks & English Tea event. The event, which will be held May 20th, is sold out once again.

Club President Debbie Mitchell began the meeting by conducting an officer installation for the 2017-18 club year. Gail Exum was installed as the new First Vice President. All other officers volunteered to remain in their current positions: Club President Debbie Mitchell, 2nd Vice President Linda Pigott, Recording/Communications Secretary Gweneth Collins, Corresponding Secretary Marlene Ray, Treasurer Mary Carswell, and Chaplain Elaine Melton.

The second item on the agenda was the awarding of a Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Lifetime Membership to Mary Nell Rustin. Mary Nell has been a faithful club member and supporter for years. Her work upgrading and replanting of the downtown pots and her willingness to jump right in to help wherever she was needed has not gone unnoticed. She is a wonderful asset to the club.

Following the presentation, discussions included planning for 2017-18 club year, participation in Falling Waters State Park Advisory Council, assisting with deadheading at Fussell’s Daylilies, and attending the FFGC District II Spring Meeting in Sneads.

Yard of the Month Chair Lillian Pittman announced Kim & Gary McDaniel at 951 Rustin Drive were awarded the May Yard of the Month. They will receive a certificate at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s Third Thursday meeting on May 18th.

Wildflower Chair Edwina Showers presented Mountain Laurel aka Kalmia latifolia as wildflower of the month. The native evergreen shrub sports intricately shaped clusters of flowers from white to pink to candy striped. The leaves are poisonous to humans and animals.

Although the club does not “officially” meeting from June through August, Chipley Garden Club welcomes new members at anytime during the year. If you are interested in learning about the club and its activities, please contact Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.